Steve Angeli Injury: On track for fall camp

Angeli (achilles) is on track to be ready to roll for Syracuse's fall camp, per Syracuse.com.

Angeli was off to an excellent start in 2025 with the Orange, having tossed for 1,317 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions on 63 percent completion with a rushing score as well. However, he suffered a season-ending achilles injury in Week 4 and was wiped out for the rest of the season. He's still not a full go in spring ball, but remains on track to be a full participant in fall camp.