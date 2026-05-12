Steve Angeli Injury: Shows progress in recovery

Angeli, who is recovering from an Achilles injury, reportedly hit 19 miles per hour on the treadmill last week according to head coach Fran Brown during ACC spring meetings, per David Hale of ESPN.

Angeli's ability to reach that speed on the treadmill is an encouraging sign as he works to return from last season's torn Achilles. The Syracuse quarterback appears to be making steady progress in his rehab and remains on track for fall camp participation. He's slated to be the starter for the Orange once again this fall.