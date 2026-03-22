Steve Angeli News: Progressing well in recovery

Angeli (Achilles) announced that he is progressing well in his recovery, Michael McAllister of 247Sports.com reports.

Syracuse's spring practice recently commenced, and an attending Angeli told reporters that he is progressing well despite being on the sideline for said session. It is unknown whether or not 'Cuse's spring camp will include the quarterback, but he will be ready for the beginning of the 2026 FBS season. With that in mind, it would not be surprising if Angeli can log some spring reps.