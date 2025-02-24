College Football
Steven McBride headshot

Steven McBride News: Not on Rainbow Warriors' roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

McBride (not injury related) isn't listed on Hawaii's roster for 2025.

McBride dealt with multiple off-field issues during his time with Hawaii, from his eligibility battle to his suspension for abuse charges last summer. Either way, the wideout didn't play last fall and if he does return to the gridiron in 2025, it won't be for Hawaii. McBride's best season came in 2023, when he reeled in 63 catches for 1,024 yards and nine scores.

Steven McBride
 Free Agent
