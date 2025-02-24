Steven McBride News: Not on Rainbow Warriors' roster

McBride (not injury related) isn't listed on Hawaii's roster for 2025.

McBride dealt with multiple off-field issues during his time with Hawaii, from his eligibility battle to his suspension for abuse charges last summer. Either way, the wideout didn't play last fall and if he does return to the gridiron in 2025, it won't be for Hawaii. McBride's best season came in 2023, when he reeled in 63 catches for 1,024 yards and nine scores.