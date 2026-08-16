Sutton Smith Injury: Leg injured, probable for Week 1

Smith has been held out of Arkansas' recent practices because of a lower-leg injury but looks like he will be available for Week 1, Thomas Murphy of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports.

After attending SEC Media Days for Arkansas, the Razorbacks commenced their fall camp, and somewhere along the way, Smith suffered his lower-leg injury. On the plus side, Arkansas' head coach Ryan Silverfield believes that Smith will be ready for the season opener, scheduled for Sept. 5 against North Alabama. In the meantime, Smith will be probable and look to immediately prove his talents belong in a Power Conference after generating 102 carries for 669 yards and seven touchdowns with Memphis last season.