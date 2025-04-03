Sutton Smith Injury: Should be ready for opener

Smith (leg) has returned to practice in a limited fashion during spring practice and is expected to be ready for the team's season opener against Chattanooga, per Jonah Dylan of the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

Despite being limited, it's positive news for Smith after he suffered a season-ending leg injury in the team's first game of the season in 2024 against North Alabama. The 5-foot-9 junior was expected to lead the Memphis backfield heading into 2024 before going down with the injury and will likely be part of a committee with Greg Desrosiers heading into 2025. Smith ran for 305 yards and two touchdowns on 63 attempts as a reserve back in 2023, adding 17 catches for 144 yards and a pair of touchdowns through the air as well.