Tad Hudson headshot

Tad Hudson News: Headed to NCSU

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 17, 2026 at 6:29am

Hudson is headed to North Carolina State, Matthew Bradham of PackInsider.com reports.

Currently part of Coastal Carolina, Hudson will transfer colleges. During the 2025 Chanticleers' season, he logged 139 completed passes for 1,253 yards and six touchdowns. Considering that North Carolina State's room includes much more proven quarterback CJ Bailey, Hudson will not be QB1 unless his new teammate becomes unavailable.

Tad Hudson
North Carolina State
More Stats & News
