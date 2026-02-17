Tad Hudson News: Headed to NCSU
Hudson is headed to North Carolina State, Matthew Bradham of PackInsider.com reports.
Currently part of Coastal Carolina, Hudson will transfer colleges. During the 2025 Chanticleers' season, he logged 139 completed passes for 1,253 yards and six touchdowns. Considering that North Carolina State's room includes much more proven quarterback CJ Bailey, Hudson will not be QB1 unless his new teammate becomes unavailable.
