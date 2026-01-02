Hudson started again for the Chanticleers with Samari Collier (knee) on the shelf and made the most of the opportunity, though he did turn the ball over a pair of times and fumbled once, though it was recovered by his team. Hudson finished out 2025 completing 54.7 percent of his 254 pass attempts for 1,253 yards and a 6:7 TD:INT ratio, adding 44 carries for 25 yards and a pair of rushing scores. With Collier presumably slated to resume starting duties in 2026, Hudson could be a candidate to peruse the transfer portal this offseason.