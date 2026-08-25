Tae Meadows Injury: Non-contact in practice
Meadows (undisclosed) is a non-contact participant in Auburn's fall camp, Nathan King of 247Sports.com reports.
The continuation of Auburn's fall camp has created a potential setback for Meadows as he tries to earn more touches in games by fending off competition at his position. As of King's update, there is a chance that the running back will be unavailable for Sept. 5 against Baylor.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now