Taevion Swint News: Set to join Watson atop depth chart

Swint is set to join Duke Watson atop Central Florida's running back depth chart, Chris Boyle of the Daytona Beach News-Journal reports.

Swint being one of Central Florida's top running backs next season would be a significant step up for him considering his 2025. Even though the redshirt freshman was readily available then, he did not log any rushing attempts. If the jump is real, Swint would be in line for a breakout season, as being a top-two running back would grant plentiful opportunities.