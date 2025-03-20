Taharin Sudderth News: On to East Tennessee State
Sudderth will transfer to East Tennessee State, according to the team's X account.
Sudderth will stay in Tennessee but take a downgrade in competition by moving down from the FBS level. The redshirt junior's decision comes after four consecutive seasons without more than 20 receiving yards despite his skill position as a tight end.
Taharin Sudderth
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now