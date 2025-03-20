College Football
Taharin Sudderth News: On to East Tennessee State

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2025 at 10:46am

Sudderth will transfer to East Tennessee State, according to the team's X account.

Sudderth will stay in Tennessee but take a downgrade in competition by moving down from the FBS level. The redshirt junior's decision comes after four consecutive seasons without more than 20 receiving yards despite his skill position as a tight end.

Taharin Sudderth
 Free Agent
