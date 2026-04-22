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Tait Reynolds News: Chance to win job under center

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Reynolds will enter the fall as Clemson's backup quarterback but has a chance to unsuit Christopher Vizzina, Derrian Carter of The Greenville News reports.

Clemson's team just lost its top quarterback and senior Cade Klubnik, whose initial backup Vizzina has been promoted to QB1. Even with the promotion, there is at least a chance that Vizzina can be usurped by a newcomer, which includes the freshman Reynolds.

Tait Reynolds
Clemson
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