Takye Heath Injury: Banged up at practice

Heath (undisclosed) was in uniform but didn't go through drills during the Hokies' Tuesday practice, per Andy Bitter of TechSideline.com.

Heath and his fellow receiver Luke Stuewe were both spotted in uniform but absent from drills. It's unclear what both players are battling, but the fact that they were suited up is a good sign that it's nothing too serious. Heath should be a rotational receiver for Virginia Tech this season after a 22-catch, 200-yard, three-touchdown performance last fall.