College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Talyn Shettron headshot

Talyn Shettron Injury: Dealing with another injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Shettron is going to be "out for a while" due to a lower-body injury, McClain Baxley of 247Sports.com reports.

"He's out right now," head coach Mike Gundy said Tuesday. "He won't be with us for a while. I don't know what his longterm is, but he hasn't been to the last couple practices." Shettron was available for eight games in 2024, where he finished with 12 catches for 245 yards and a score in eight appearances.

Talyn Shettron
Oklahoma State
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now