Tama Amisone News: Switching positions

Amisone has made the switch to play receiver for San Jose State for the 2026 season, per Aaron Johnson of The Mercury News.

Amisone appeared in eight games for the Spartans at the quarterback position in 2025 but has made the switch and will play receiver moving forward. The 5-foot-11 freshman threw for 205 yards and three interceptions to go along with 160 yards and a touchdown in his time on the field with SJSU in 2025.