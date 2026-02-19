Tanner Cragun News: Returns to Utah

Cragun announced his committment to play for Utah for the 2026 season via his X account.

Cragun will join the Utes following a single year with UTEP. The 6-foot-2 kicker went 6-for-8 on field goal attempts for the Miners in 2025. Cragun previously spent two seasons with Utah without appearing in a game earlier in his career. He will retain two years of eligibility with Utah moving forward.