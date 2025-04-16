Tanner Koziol News: Officially leaving Madison

Koziol will enter the transfer portal, per Pete Nakos of On3.com.

Koziol was one of the highest-rated tight ends available in the transfer portal after reeling in 94 catches for 839 yards and eight scores in his junior year with Ball State. He signed with Wisconsin as one of the Badgers' crown jewels of their winter portal haul, but he's elected to enter the portal once again. He'll be highly coveted once again.