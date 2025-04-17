Tanner Koziol News: Transfers to Houston
Koziol is transferring to Houston, Hayes Fawcett of On3.com reports.
Koziol, who transferred to Wisconsin in the offseason before re-entering the transfer portal, has landed at Houston. He is coming off an excellent season with Ball State where he caught 94 passes (on 129 targets) for 839 yards and eight touchdowns. He should be a big contributor with the Cougars.
Tanner Koziol
Free Agent
