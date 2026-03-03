Tanook Hines Injury: Will be limited in spring

Hines (undisclosed) will be limited in spring after undergoing an offseason procedure, Chris Trevino of 247Sports.com reports.

Hines looks to have tweaked something this past season, and he'll now be a limited participant in the Trojans' spring ball. The incoming sophomore wide receiver will hopefully get back to 100 percent before fall camp, as he's primed to be USC's top option in the passing game this upcoming campaign. He brought in 34 catches for 561 yards and two touchdowns this past season.