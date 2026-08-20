Tanook Hines News: Back practicing with team

Hines (undisclosed) was spotted practicing with the team at USC's recent practice on Tuesday, per Ryan Abraham of 247Sports.com.

Hines has been progressing through his recovery from an undisclosed injury that kept him limited through a majority of the offseason, but he appears to be ready to go for the start fo the 2026 season. The 6-foot receiver was photographed multiple times catching passes and participating in the team's full-pad practice and didn't appear to be limited.