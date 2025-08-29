Roberson couldn't get the offense going against the Gophers, with a low passing-yard total that would've been a lot less if he didn't hit Victor Snow for a 40-yard touchdown in the third quarter. The Kansas State transfer also tried to find some success on the ground, but he was pummeled by Minnesota's defense and averaged less than a yard per carry. The rough performance and loss shouldn't be too much of a downer for the Bulls given that it was against Big 10 talent, but Roberson will still need to lock down a stronger passing offense if Buffalo hopes to replicate another dominant season like 2024.