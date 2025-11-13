Roberson logged his fifth game of the year with more than 200 passing yards, but that was one of the only bright spots of his performance. Even with 33 passes thrown throughout the showing, the starting quarterback posted a season-low 48.5 completion percentage. He also helped out the Chippewas' defense frequently, dishing out an interception and losing a fumble. Hope isn't lost for the senior and the Bulls, though, as they still hold a 4-2 MAC record heading into the final two games of the season.