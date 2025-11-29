Roberson recorded his best game since Week 6 in the close loss to the Bobcats, surpassing 250 yards and throwing out two touchdowns. The senior quarterback also saw some success on the ground, as he recorded his third rushing score of the season. The 6-foot quarterback will now close out his senior campaign with 2,520 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and 12 interceptions off a 57.9 completion rate. It's unknown where he'll go next, but it's very likely his college career is now complete as Buffalo won't be eligible for a bowl game.