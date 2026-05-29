Taron Dickens News: De-commits from Tar Heels

Dickens has de-committed from North Carolina, per On3.

Dickens was expected to be the Tar Heels' backup quarterback in 2026 behind Billy Edwards Jr. after he transferred from FCS Western Carolina, where he had a tremendous 2025 season, tossing for 3,508 yards, 38 touchdowns and two interceptions. Now, he'll look for as new FBS program ahead of the 2026 campaign, and he should have a few suitors.