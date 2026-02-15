Taron Dickens News: Heading to Chapel Hill

Dickens has committed to play for North Carolina for the 2026 season, per On3.com.

Dickens will join the Tar Heels following three seasons with Western Carolina. The 5-foot-11 quarterback threw for 3,508 yards and 38 touchdowns to just two interceptions for the Catamounts in 2025 while accounting for 321 yards and a score on the ground as well. He will retain two years of eligibility with UNC moving forward.