Tar'Varish Dawson News: Lands with FIU

Dawson has announced his commitment to Florida International University ahead of the 2025-26 season, Mike Farrell of MikeFarrellSports.com reports.

Dawson will join the Panthers after spending one season with Jacksonville State. The 5-foot-10 redshirt junior has tallied 17 receptions for 170 yards and one touchdown through the air, and three carries for 18 yards and a score on the ground during his collegiate career.