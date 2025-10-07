Dunlap logged the most carries in the Eagles' backfield for first time since Week 2, outpacing Dontae McMillan 23 to 20 in rushing attempts and five to two in receptions. With that being said, McMillan was still the more efficient workhorse by the end of the game, with 117 rushing yards a touchdown both on the ground and in the air. There's definitely volume to go around for both talented rushers, but it's likely Eastern Michigan will go rely more on McMillan in games that aren't as high-scoring as the loss to the Bulls.