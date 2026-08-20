Tayven Jackson News: Leading position battle

Head coach Neal Brown made it clear that Jackson leads the way for the North Texas quarterback competition, per Brett Vito of the Denton Record-Chronicle.

Jackson has been viewed as the leader for the starting job with North Texas as the start of the 2026 season draws closer, and Brown's statements made it clear that's still the case. The 6-foot-4 signal caller transferred in from UCF in the offseason, where he threw for 2,151 yards and 10 touchdowns to eight interceptions across 11 games last season. Brown indicated that the team may continue to wait to make an official announcement, but every indication is that Jackson is the likeliest candidate to lead the offense to start the 2026 season.