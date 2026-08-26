Tayven Jackson News: Named starting quarterback

Jackson will be North Texas' starting quarterback Sept. 5 at Indiana for Week 1, Pete Thamel of ESPN reports.

Going into the 2026 season, North Texas' quarterback position boiled down to three options, two of them more experienced transfers. Jackson logged a lot more experience, both in 2025 and before, culminating in a UCF season with 200 completed passes for 2,151 yards and 10 touchdowns. Jackson's primary issue that year was turnovers, as he logged the same number of TOs as passing TDs, with eight interceptions and two fumbles lost. The quarterback will look to prove he cleaned his passing up, and doing so against his first team Indiana, would be icing on the cake.