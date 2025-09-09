With Cam Fancher (back) out, Jackson started his first game of the season. He looked solid versus the FCS opponent with 189 passing yards on 21 attempts, and his production came with two rushing touchdowns in the first eight minutes of the contest. The game was essentially over after the first quarter so Jackson did not have to do too much, and he was subbed out after halftime to give Jacurri Brown an opportunity. A Week 3 bye will give Fancher some extra time to get healthy, but if he's still not ready to go by Week 4, Jackson will be set to start again.