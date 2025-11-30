Jackson finished the 2025 season strong, accounting for three touchdowns in the loss to BYU. He helped lead the Knights to an early 14-0 lead as he tossed a four-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Wade and then tossed a touchdown to Agyeman Addae in the first quarter. He then caught a four-yard touchdown pass from Addae, the first reception of his collegiate career. It was his first game without a turnover since Week 4, but it was not quite enough to earn the team a win and bowl eligibility. His season comes to an end, and he finished the campaign with modest production. He threw for 2,151 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, adding 85 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. With one year of eligibility remaining, it's currently unclear what Jackson's next step will be.