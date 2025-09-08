It was Reddicks turn to lead Oregon State in receiving. In the opener Trent Walker led the Beavers in receiving. The red-shirt sophomore is already on his way to top last season's receiving total. In 2024 Reddicks caught 17 passes for 222 yards. Including the day against Fresno State, he has 12 catches for 174 yards. Reddicks is still looking for his first touchdown. Oregon State travels to Texas Tech on Saturday, Sept. 13. The Red Raiders defense is 28th in the country against the pass, but they have faced weak competition. Last season, Texas Tech was at the bottom in the country against the pass.