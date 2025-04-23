Ted Hurst News: Puts name in portal

Pete Thamel of ESPN.comHurst will enter the transfer portal, Pete Thamel of ESPN.com reports.

The former Georgia State wide receiver is coming off a tremendous season. He reeled in 56 catches for 961 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 17.2 yards-per-catch. He immediately becomes one of the best wideouts available in the portal and should have several high-end programs vying for his services.