Ted Hurst headshot

Ted Hurst News: Puts name in portal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Pete Thamel of ESPN.comHurst will enter the transfer portal, Pete Thamel of ESPN.com reports.

The former Georgia State wide receiver is coming off a tremendous season. He reeled in 56 catches for 961 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 17.2 yards-per-catch. He immediately becomes one of the best wideouts available in the portal and should have several high-end programs vying for his services.

Ted Hurst
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
