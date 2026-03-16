Teddy Hoffmann Injury: Won't play in 2026

Hoffmann tested positive for performance enhancing drugs and has been suspended for the entirety of the 2026 season, R. Cory Smith of 247Sports.com reports.

Hoffmann, coming off a strong true freshman season, was slated for a featured role with the Wolfpack this fall. However, he'll be ineligible for the 2026 campaign after a positive PED test. His absence will open up the door for players like Joshisa Trader, Davion Dozier, Keenan Jackson, Victor Snow and Ashton Locklear to take on a larger role with a strong spring.