Terion Stewart headshot

Terion Stewart News: Will not enroll until summer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Stewart will not enroll at Virginia Tech until the summer, Andy Bitter of Tech Sidelines reports.

Stewart is not listed on Virginia Tech's spring roster. Previously unknown, the reason for Stewart's roster absence has been made clear publicly by Bitter, who says the running back will not enroll until the summer so that he can finish up a class at Bowling Green. Once able to finish the class up, Stewart can begin training with Tech.

