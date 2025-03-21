Terion Stewart News: Will not enroll until summer
Stewart will not enroll at Virginia Tech until the summer, Andy Bitter of Tech Sidelines reports.
Stewart is not listed on Virginia Tech's spring roster. Previously unknown, the reason for Stewart's roster absence has been made clear publicly by Bitter, who says the running back will not enroll until the summer so that he can finish up a class at Bowling Green. Once able to finish the class up, Stewart can begin training with Tech.
