Carter nabbed his fifth touchdown of the season as Texas Tech dominated the Jayhawks. They didn't need to throw the ball a ton as they had 40 carries for 372 yards and four touchdowns in the ground game. It's worth noting that starter Behren Morton left with an undisclosed injury which paved the way for Will Hammond. Carter's touchdown came from Morton before the injury. Hammond is more of a dual-threat quarterback which could impact the number of opportunities that Carter gets if he does get the starting job. Texas Tech will play at Arizona State next week.