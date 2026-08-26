Terrell Anderson News: Not listed in Week 0 depth chart

Anderson is not listed as a starter for Saturday's Week 0 game against San Jose State.

It's unclear if Anderson is banged up or dealing with an injury, but his absence from the Week 0 depth chart is surprising, as the former NC State star was expected to be a major contributor in the passing attack right away. The Trojans are listing Corey Simms or Tannok Hines, Trent Mosley and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt as starters for Saturday.