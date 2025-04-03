Terrez Worthy Injury: Sidelined for spring ball

Worthy (undisclosed) has been sidelined from Temple's spring practices due to injury, John DiCarlo of 247Sports.com reports.

Worthy continues to work his way back from an undisclosed offseason injury as the Owls progress through their spring workouts. The 5-foot-11 junior, who tallied 490 total yards and six touchdowns on 95 total touches, is expected to return in time for preseason camp this summer.