College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Terrez Worthy headshot

Terrez Worthy Injury: Sidelined for spring ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Worthy (undisclosed) has been sidelined from Temple's spring practices due to injury, John DiCarlo of 247Sports.com reports.

Worthy continues to work his way back from an undisclosed offseason injury as the Owls progress through their spring workouts. The 5-foot-11 junior, who tallied 490 total yards and six touchdowns on 95 total touches, is expected to return in time for preseason camp this summer.

Terrez Worthy
Temple
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now