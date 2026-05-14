Terrez Worthy News: Committed to Maryland
Worthy has committed to play for Maryland for the 2026 season, per Matt Zenitz of CBSSports.com.
Worthy will join the Terrapins following two seasons with Temple. The 5-foot-11 running back appeared in just four games for the Owls this past season, running for 71 yards and a touchdown on 3.1 YPC to go along with six receptions for 74 yards and a score through the air as well. Worthy will retain a single year of eligibility with Maryland.
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