Terrez Worthy headshot

Terrez Worthy News: Committed to Maryland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Worthy has committed to play for Maryland for the 2026 season, per Matt Zenitz of CBSSports.com.

Worthy will join the Terrapins following two seasons with Temple. The 5-foot-11 running back appeared in just four games for the Owls this past season, running for 71 yards and a touchdown on 3.1 YPC to go along with six receptions for 74 yards and a score through the air as well. Worthy will retain a single year of eligibility with Maryland.

Terrez Worthy
Maryland
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now