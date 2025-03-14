Terrez Worthy News: Not working with top backs

Worthy was not working with the top backs in the early portion of spring practice, according to Rivals.com.

Jay Ducker and Joquez Smith were listed as the top backs, so it's unclear the kind of role Worthy will have in the 2025 campaign. He saw a lot of carries in the second half of the 2024 season, though, tallying 72 rushes for 369 yards and four scores, as well as 15 catches for 54 yards on 21 targets, in his final seven appearances.