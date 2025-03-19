Terron Kellman News: Making an impression this offseason

Kellman has reportedly made a good impression in his first offseason with Wyoming and is in line to be part of the Cowboys' backfield-by-committee, 7220 Sports reports.

Kellman, a transfer from Charlotte, ran for 242 yards on 48 carries in his sophomore season with the 49ers in 2024. Now, he's set to be a featured back in the Cowboys' offense, although it will be a committee situation according to Wyoming running backs coach Donnell Kirkwood.