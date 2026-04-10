Terry Bussey Injury: Suffers lower body injury
Bussey suffered what appeared to be a lower body injury during Texas A&M's spring practice period, per Aggies Wire.
Bussey caught 18 passes for 195 yards and a score last season with the Aggies and is expected to assume a greater role in 2026. However, he suffered an apparent lower body injury and is now a question mark moving through the rest of the offseason.
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