Te'Sean Smoot News: Lands with Alabama State
Smoot has announced, via his personal X.com account, that he will join Alabama State this spring.
Smoot will make the move to Alabama State after spending the last three seasons with Jacksonville State. The 6-foot redshirt sophomore quarterback threw for eight yards (1-of-2) during his time with the Gamecocks, adding on 10 carries for 40 yards and a score on the ground.
Te'Sean Smoot
Free Agent
