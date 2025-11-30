Gotkowski got his second straight start in the RedHawks' regular-season finale, and he ended up logging a career-high day. The redshirt freshman threw his three touchdowns in the first half to put Miami-Ohio up big for most of the matchup, and he helped them sustain the lead with 226 passing yards when it was all said and done. In his two starts this campaign, the 6-foot quarterback completed 25 of 47 passes for 411 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions, along with 18 rushes for 90 yards and one touchdown. Gotkowski will now have the chance to lead his squad to a MAC championship this upcoming Saturday against Western Michigan, which would be huge considering the Hawks lost in the chip last year to Ohio.