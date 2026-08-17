Tikey Hayes News: No longer with Nebraska

Hayes (undisclosed) is no longer with Nebraska's football program, per Evan Bland of the Omaha World-Herald.

Hayes transferred to Nebraska after he had three carries for 18 yards as a freshman in 2025 with Penn State. It's unclear why the tailback isn't with the Huskers anymore, but it's not a departure that should affect Nebraska's running back room that's expected to feature Mekhi Nelson and Isaiah Mozee, among others.