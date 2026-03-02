TJ Abrams News: Hoping to log first-team reps

Abrams is expected to compete against Eric Singleton for first-team reps, Zach Abolverdi of On3.com reports.

Even with an impressive 2025 and Florida's 2026 coaching haul, the coaching haul, Abrams will re-enroll there for his third season of collegiate football. During his second season, he logged 14 receptions (on 21 targets) for 202 yards, 14.4 averaged per catch. Abrams' statistical output earns him an opportunity to compete for more reps against Singleton, who excelled for Georgia Tech under offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, now the Florida team's OC. The two wideouts' spring competition will be a tough one to win out.