TJ Engleman News: In the mix for carries

Engleman was named along with Ashton Gray and Michael Allen as a contender for carries in the East Carolina backfield, per Stephen Igoe of 247Sports.com.

Engleman will contend with Allen and Gray for the lead role for the Pirates heading into the 2026 season. All three backs demonstrate particular upside for the East Carolina offense and will look to assert themselves as the leader, though the East Carolina staff may be leaning toward more of a committee-style approach as well.