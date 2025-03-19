College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
TJ Finley headshot

TJ Finley News: Competing with Semonza, Leary

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Finley is in a three-way battle for the Green Wave's QB1 gig with Kaden Semonza and Donovan Leary, SI.com reports.

Finley spent last season at Western Kentucky where he was barely used, tossing for 490 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. In what should be his final season of eligibility, he's in a three-way battle for the starting job in New Orleans. Semonza's production would appear to give him the upper hand, but this remains a true competition.

TJ Finley
Tulane
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now