TJ Finley News: Competing with Semonza, Leary

Finley is in a three-way battle for the Green Wave's QB1 gig with Kaden Semonza and Donovan Leary, SI.com reports.

Finley spent last season at Western Kentucky where he was barely used, tossing for 490 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. In what should be his final season of eligibility, he's in a three-way battle for the starting job in New Orleans. Semonza's production would appear to give him the upper hand, but this remains a true competition.