TJ Finley News: Opting for NFL Draft

Finley is no longer part of Incarnate Word's football team and has instead opted for the NFL Draft, per On3.com.

Finely was initially slated to play at FCS Incarnate Word in his seventh year of college football, but he'll now turn his attentions towards the professional ranks instead. The journeyman quarterback, who's been a part of LSU, Auburn, Texas State, Western Kentucky and Georgia State, will officially bid college football farewell. His best season came in 2023 with the Bobcats, when he tossed for 3,439 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions, adding another five touchdowns on the ground.