TJ Harden News: Entering transfer portal
Harden plans to enter the transfer portal, On3.com reports.
Harden played college ball at SMU and UCLA and was recently cut loose by the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL on Monday. He was granted an extra year of college eligibility Wednesday, and after being cut by both the Seahawks and Cleveland Browns in August, he's planning to return to college for another year before potentially trying his luck again in the NFL in 2027.
TJ Harden
Free Agent
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