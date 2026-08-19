TJ Harden headshot

TJ Harden News: Entering transfer portal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Harden plans to enter the transfer portal, On3.com reports.

Harden played college ball at SMU and UCLA and was recently cut loose by the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL on Monday. He was granted an extra year of college eligibility Wednesday, and after being cut by both the Seahawks and Cleveland Browns in August, he's planning to return to college for another year before potentially trying his luck again in the NFL in 2027.

TJ Harden
 Free Agent
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